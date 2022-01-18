CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania state troopers are looking into an investigation involving five restaurants in Chestnuthill Township that have reportedly been hit by thieves looking to steal kitchen oil.
While some people might wonder why anyone would steal used cooking oil, one restaurant owner says it's something she's been experiencing since her place opened.
“Since this place opened there was never oil, I called the company they said every time they came it was stolen so we started reporting it,” said restaurant owner Crystal.
Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. is the company that is supposed to pick up the oil from some of the restaurants that were targeted most recently in the Chestnuthill Township area, including West End Diner, Mike's Pizzeria, and Bona Pizza. However, the thieves are getting to the oil first.
“I ran out there and it was actually the company and they're like we're here to pick up the oil and I'm like ‘okay, have you been taking the oil’ and they're like no this is our first time.”
Officials say the theft is due to the used cooking oil being converted into diesel fuel, which can then be sold for money.
“A lot of the owners that are hands on that are dumping the oil themselves will see the break-in and report it, and that happens immediately and sometimes there's a confrontation,” said Buffalo Biodiesel President Sumit Majumdar.
Pennsylvania State Police say restaurant owners are encouraged to install a camera behind their establishment and to call police if theft is suspected.
“Recognizing that the people stealing the oil are typically not very good people and they should not be confronted and so you should be calling 911 to get the police there and report the break-ins,” said Majumdar.