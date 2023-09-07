Northeast Pennsylvania has been hit with a system-wide outage for 911 emergency calls. It's affecting at least 16 counties, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page.

Inside Lehighton Fire Station in Carbon County, volunteer firefighters were standing by for about three and a half hours Thursday night, making sure any folks who were not able to call 911 could come into the fire station.

"We have someone sitting by the phone, because our phone line still works," Chief Patrick Mriss said. "We put the notification out through our social media platforms."

A system-wide outage affecting the Northeast Pennsylvania Region means many folks are unable to call 911 until it's fixed.

According to Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page, 16 counties were listed as affected. They include Carbon, Schuylkill, and Luzerne counties.

Monroe County's Emergency Management also confirmed it's experiencing a system-wide outage.

PEMA says it has to do with a widespread Verizon outage affecting 911.

"This is very rare," Maryellen Keegan, Director of the Monroe County Office of Emergency Management, said. "We have a very stable 911 system in our areas. Unfortunately, with any technology, things happen...so just like in any emergency situation, we have backups."

Folks are asked to text their emergency to the number 911, just like you'd text a regular number.

"Instead of putting that 10-digit number in that 'to:' line," Keegan said. "Then drop down to your message and write out what your emergency is."

In Monroe County, you can also call: 570-992-9911.

"We're able to dispatch all emergency calls using radio and regular dispatching methods," Keegan said.

If callers receive a busy signal, they're asked to please keep trying.

Meanwhile, back in Carbon County, the Lehighton fire volunteers were eventually able to go home once Monroe County's 911 Center rerouted the calls to its center.

But fire chief Patrick Mriss says local first responders there have several methods of outreach, too; the local police station next door has a non-emergency phone line, he says.

"We're trying all avenues to inform people," he said. "If you know of someone in your area that does not have social media, or may need help with this, please reach out to them, let them know of the situation, that they're aware of that 911 won't work."

Officials say they don't yet have a timeline of when this will be fixed, but say technicians are working to get it resolved as soon as possible, and they'll let everyone know when it is.