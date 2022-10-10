"Man, that's a big one. That's huge," said White House Superintendent of Grounds Dale Haney while looking up at a Douglas fir in Schuylkill County.

Camera crews aren't typically part of the hunt for a conifer, unless they're following the White House Superintendent and Chief Usher Robert Downing, in their search for the White House Christmas tree.

"I guess we'd have to take the furniture out of the room to fit this one in," Haney laughed while looking at the Douglas fir.

Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Schuylkill County is the 2022 Grand Champion Grower.

Since 1966 the winner of the National Christmas Tree Association's competition has presented a tree to the first lady. It's then displayed in the Blue Room.

"Seeds from these two came out of a genetically improved seed orchard in West Virginia," said Paul Schealer as he looked toward two Douglas firs.

The tree from Schealer's farm will be Pennsylvania's 11th White House Christmas tree, the first since 2019 and his second.

"So what do you love so much about growing Christmas trees?" I asked him.

"I like to see how they develop over the years," he said.

Schealer's family started selling Christmas trees in 1953. In 2000 he presented a Douglas fir to then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.

This year he passed the business to his son but kept the emotional ties.

"He does a lot of the cutting. I do a lot of the bailing and as I come across the tree, I keep thinking this tree is going to be the focal point of someone's Christmas and that kind of makes you feel warm," he said.

After the conspicuous search, a 20-year-old 20-foot high Concolor fir fit the bill. It was the right height and width, and had no holes.

"We will have 100,000 people walk by this tree. That's why it's important we pick the right one," Haney said.

With deep family roots.