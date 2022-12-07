POLK TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after an hours-long standoff in Monroe County, state police say.

The situation started Tuesday night when troopers were called to a home on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township, off of Route 209 near the Gilbert community, police say.

A man in the home was threatening to harm people and to light the house on fire, state police say.

Troopers surrounded the home and the emergency response team negotiated with the man for several hours, authorities say.

Parts of Route 209 were closed as the situation unfolded.

The SERT team eventually removed the man from the home.

He was charged with terroristic threats. Police did not release his name.

No one was hurt.

State police stressed that it was not an active shooter incident, and reminded the public to get accurate information on major incidents from police.