Three hurt, two seriously, in Monroe crash

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Two people were seriously injured and a third also hurt Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in the village of Gilbert in Monroe County.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. along Gilbert Road, just feet north of Long Mountain Road.

Two of the victims, believed to be riders on a motorcycle, were flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital trauma center near Allentown.

The driver of a second vehicle, a truck, also was injured.

State police are investigating. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.