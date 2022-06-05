W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A time capsule was buried in Schuylkill County to pay tribute to a timeless boxing legend.
The event was held Saturday morning at Muhammad Ali's former training camp, Fighter's Heaven, near Deer Lake.
The time capsule contains articles and artifacts that were on display in the facility.
Fighter's Heaven pays tribute to Ali's legacy and the time he spent training in the area.
The attraction brings back memories for those who remember Ali training here, and creates memories for those visiting for the first time.
"There's many stories about Muhammad Ali while he was training here, being out and about in the towns and being very sociable and accessible," said Mick Stefanek, general manager of Fighter's Heaven. "The camp here was very accessible. People just parked along Sculps Hill Road here or the parking lot to my right. They came in and watched him train and work out. It was free and open to the public then, and we're carrying that on. It's free and open here today."
The time capsule will be dug up and opened in 50 years.