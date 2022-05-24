COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - People looked back to the start of the century at Tobyhanna Army Depot Tuesday.
They dug up a time capsule, buried in the year 2000.
The capsule was full of newspapers and other mementos from 22 years ago, including information about the depot.
"It's really an event to look back at our past, honor our past, see where we are at in the present, and look forward to the future," said Robert Lantka, incoming Tobyhanna Army Depot Commander.
Outgoing Deputy Commander Frank Zardecki was also honored Tuesday. He has served at Tobyhanna Army Depot since 1991.