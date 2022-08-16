CRESSONA, Pa. - One of Schuylkill County's largest employers is growing, to the tune of $50 million.

It's an investment that will allow the Hydro Extrusions aluminum plant to stick around for a long time to come. Construction crews were already hard at work when we visited the plant Tuesday in Cressona.

"This is a brand-new press installation that we're in the process of implementing right now," said Senior Director of Operations Mike Hammer.

And Hammer said that is just the beginning of changes to the facility. Hydro is investing more than $50 million to completely renovate the rear portion of the property, including the demolition of an old coal boiler house that's been standing there since the early 1940's.

"That big old red stack up there. That will be coming down in the next few months. So it will be a sad thing to see, but it will be a sign of progress," said Hammer.

"It really continues our investment strategy, to breathe life into this old factory. It's a World War II-era factory," said Joe Yutko, Hydro's Director of Project Engineering.

The renovation is going to include a covered train station, and a facility for receiving scrap metal to be forged into new products. The company said it will allow them to produce 50,000 tons more casted metal, and reduce emissions by 5%. It's an investment the Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating as well, because it means thousands of jobs will stay in Cressona.

"It makes them more efficient, productive, and that creates job security," said Chamber President Robert Carl Jr.

"Our vision is that we will be here for another 80 years, and it will be better, good, high-paying jobs in Schuylkill County," said Yutko.