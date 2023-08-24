TOBYHANNA, Pa. - After a four-year hiatus, the Tobyhanna Army Depot opened its doors to the private sector again. It hosted its first in-person industry day since the pandemic.

"So really, this is about re-engaging the private sector, tell them what our mission is, how we've adapted and evolved over the last three years since they haven't been able to come visit us, and then give them an opportunity to understand how we can help them and how can partner with them on requirements," said Katlin Edmunds, the Chief of the Strategic Initiatives Office.

The depot is a full-service electronics maintenance facility. It designs, manufactures, and repairs hundreds of electronic systems used for technologies in ships, planes, trucks, and more.

Businesses got an insider's look at depot operations to get a sense of the opportunities available to them with the Department of Defense.

"We partner with large and small businesses in order to help them meet their requirements to support the armed forces. So, we can provide services like cable fabrication, shelter integration, communications electronics supports. We do installation support, kitting operations," Edmunds said.

The depot says industry days are critical to develop new partnerships with private industry where they can serve as a sub-contractor on army contracts.

"So businesses can hear exactly what the depot is going to be looking for, what they're looking to procure, and how they fit into that process," said Tyler Day, Government Procurement Specialist, NEPA Alliance.

The depot, which opened in 1953, is the largest industrial employer in Northeastern Pennsylvania, with around 3300 employees.

"But it's every kind of business, they may have a niche here in the government contracting world here at Tobyhanna," Day said.

"With the amount of buildings they have here and types of needs, it's definitely a fit for us and it would be an honor to partner with Tobyhanna," said Candy Frye, with L.R. Costanzo Construction.