TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. – SWAT teams were called into a quiet Pocono neighborhood overnight, after a man reportedly tried to stab his wife, threatened police and started shooting off his porch.

That suspect, Mack Antonoff, is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted criminal homicide.

Police got the call at around 6 p.m. Thursday night and took Antonoff into custody just before 3 a.m. Friday.

"I just kept looking at our camera," said Lynda Perez, a neighbor. "I saw the lights. I'm like, what if that's him with a flashlight?"

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say 62-year-old Antonoff tried to stab his wife at their house on Cedar Drive in Tobyhanna Township.

"She had managed to get herself out of the home, but prior to her leaving, Mr. Antonoff made statements that if the police arrived, he was going to shoot it out with police," said Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner. "She believed he was armed with a long rifle."

Then came a 911 call from a neighbor, saying Antonoff was suspiciously lying on the property with something in his hand.

Police say he eventually went back into the house, after using a handgun to fire shots off his porch.

"I literally heard every gunshot," Perez said. "That was the most terrifying thing."

SWAT teams needed to be strategic since an elderly woman was still inside.

Eventually, negotiators were able to get her out safely.

As for Antonoff, "He was non-compliant, would not communicate," Wagner said. "After a given amount of time, we did make an entry into the home and took Mr. Antonoff in custody."

"They actually blocked off our whole block," Perez said. "No one could get in or out."

That meant at least one neighbor had to sleep elsewhere for the night, while Perez couldn't sleep at all.

"This has never happened before in this area," said Perez.

The business "Mack Antonoff HVAC" has the same address listed as the one where the incident took place.

The police chief says this all comes back to domestic violence.

"Have the courage to call 911 if you hear domestic violence," Wagner said. "Certainly, addiction plays into it. That seems to be part of the problem here."

Police say once Antonoff is out of the hospital, he will be arraigned on those charges.

Officials also say his wife was treated and released for her wounds.