TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. – The Tobyhanna Township Planning Commission on Thursday voted to "take under advisement" plans that would let a 400-acre rock quarry be rezoned for commercial or industrial development after residents at the meeting decried the plan as incongruent with surrounding open space and protected forest land.
Mike Chrysanthopoulos, owner of the Pennsylvania Glacial Till quarry in Monroe County, conceded there was "potential" for a trucking distribution center at the site, but told planners there was no land development plan, and the site also could also house a solar farm or small data center.
Some of the nine residents who spoke against the plan also said it could threaten water quality, harm "fragile" land and open the door to widespread development.
"We will be destroyed" if the plan is allowed, lifetime resident Donna Slagle told the planners. "It's your job to take into your hands what we're going to be in the Poconos."
Planners unanimously voted to take the idea under advisement before making a recommendation to township supervisors, likely in May.
Attorney Mike Kaspszyk, who represented Chrysanthopoulos at the hearing, had asked the planners not to make a formal recommendation to supervisors, but simply to relay their concern.
"We're really kind of looking for a punt, to be honest," Kaspszyk said.
He said any potential developer "will face a lot of hurdles" later in the process, among them, improving Coolbaugh Road for additional traffic.
He said only about 250 acres of the 400-acre site would be buildable land. And while "there's a potential there's going to be a distribution center," there also are "a lot of other exciting possibilities that would bode well for the township" by producing higher-paying jobs and revenue for the municipality.
The quarry already produces a lot of dust and noise that, "when it's running full tilt, you can feel the earth moving," Kaspszyk said.
He also said there was very little land in the township that was zoned commercial/industrial, with most of it being near intersections that would cause more problems.
The quarry site "is in the middle of nowhere," Kaspszyk said. "You don't get much more in the middle of nowhere." He said it would affect fewer properties than "anywhere else in the township."
But residents who spoke against the proposal said that's precisely why it shouldn't be approved.
Resident Ellen Lott estimated the property is surrounded by 10 square miles of land zoned open space or rural residential, including protected forest lands, that was "intended to protect fragile" areas.
"When you open that door, you don't know what you're gonna get," Lott told the planners. "And that's a pretty big door."
Tammy Livziey, president of Blakeslee Community Association, said she feared Blakeslee is "going to be turned into a warehouse zone," and that the entire area relies on well systems that could be in peril with development.
Others said two trucking terminals are proposed nearby in Carbon County.