Menasha Packaging Co. of Tobyhanna will cut 15 jobs permanently in April, according to a notice filed with Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry.
The Monroe County operation will cut the jobs over three weeks in April, the DLI reported on its website. The cuts are described as a "permanent closing." The local branch of Wisconsin-based Menasha is at 2086 Corporate Center Drive West in Tobyhanna.
Menasha is a family-owned company that was founded in 1852. Its businesses include packaging, printing and e-commerce, according to the company's website.
Menasha makes folding cartons and packaging for retail, food service and pharmaceutical products.
The company's annual sales exceed $2 billion and the company has more than 6,400 employees at 106 locations in North America and Europe.