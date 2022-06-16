A tornado watch has been issued for the Poconos until 11 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the tornado watch for Carbon, Monroe, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties, as well as Lancaster County. Several other counties in the state are also under the tornado watch.
69 News meteorologist Clayton Stiver said areas north of Interstate 80 and near and west of Interstate 81 appear to have the more favorable dynamics for organized severe weather as instability levels have been much greater out this way for much of Thursday.
Some storms containing damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, large hail 1” in diameter or greater, and a couple tornadoes will all be possible across the watch area.