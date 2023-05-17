Tower of more than century-old church heavily damaged in Ross Twp.

ROSS TWP., Pa. - A fire heavily damaged the tower of a more than century-old church in Monroe County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Mount Eaton Church in Ross Township around 2 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

The church tower appeared heavily damaged after the fire.

Authorities have not commented on if there were any injuries.

No word yet on what may have sparked the fire.

The Monroe County Historical Association says the church served the Reformed and Lutheran congregations when it was built in 1884. The organization said the church is still in use today.