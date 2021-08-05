KIDDER TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of metal pieces overturned on an Interstate 80 ramp in Carbon County.
It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on the ramp from I-80 eastbound towards Route 940 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike, exit 277.
The driver was taken to the hospital, according to a photojournalist for 69 News at the scene.
The ramp was expected to be closed for most of Thursday as crews had to unload the metal pieces, upright the truck, then reload the trailer, state police said.