RYAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash tied up traffic on I-81 in Schuylkill County Saturday Morning.
Police say the rig rolled over around 9:00a.m. in Ryan Township.
No word if there were any injuries or what caused the rollover.
RYAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash tied up traffic on I-81 in Schuylkill County Saturday Morning.
Police say the rig rolled over around 9:00a.m. in Ryan Township.
No word if there were any injuries or what caused the rollover.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.