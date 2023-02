WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - A tractor-trailer crash shut down a stretch of I-80 East for hours Thursday.

All lanes of I-80 eastbound were closed at Exit 309/Route 209.

Officials hope to have the highway reopened by 2 p.m.

Boards are up on Route 33 North warning drivers that I-80 East is shut down into Warren County, New Jersey, near the state line.