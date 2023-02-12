WEST MAHANOY TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crashed on a bridge on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County and landed on the street below it.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the Frackville area.

The truck and cab landed on Altamont Boulevard.

An emergency communications official said two people in the tractor-trailer were flown to the hospital. There's no word on their conditions.

The interstate was open by later Sunday afternoon, but Altamont Boulevard was shut down a while longer.

No word on what caused the crash.