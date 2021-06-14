MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A driver lost control of his tractor-trailer in Carbon County Monday.
The big rig flipped onto its side on Route 443 in Mahoning Township.
Fortunately, the trucker was able to walk away.
Route 443 was closed for three hours.
