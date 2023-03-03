Schuylkill County dispatchers say people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-81.

A tractor-trailer went over a bridge and landed on a road underneath shortly after 5 p.m. at mile marker 104, according to county dispatchers.

People have been transported to the hospital, but it's unknown how many, dispatchers said. No word on the extent of injuries.

No word yet on how many other vehicles may have been involved in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.