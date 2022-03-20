TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash that caused the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle.
Police say just before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday they were called to a crash with entrapment on State Route 611 near Main Street in Tobyhanna.
Upon arrival, Police found 1 passenger had been ejected and 3 others still entrapped.
An investigation revealed that a Hyundai sedan, being driven by an 18-year-old man, was traveling north on SR 611 and veered out of the NB lane for unknown reasons.
The 18-year-old crossed the center line into the SB lane and was struck by a tractor-trailer, being driven by a 56-year-old male from Collegeville.
There were three juveniles passengers, all from Tobyhanna, in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Police say the impact from the tractor-trailer tore the Hyundai in half, ejecting a rear seat passenger and entrapping the others.
Officials say both rear seat occupants were pronounced dead on scene. The driver and the front passenger of the Hyundai were extricated from the vehicle and taken to CMC Geisinger and Lehigh Valley Hospital Center for treatment.
The conditions of the two people taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
Police report that at the time of crash, the area was experiencing heavy precipitation with limited visibility.
The accident is being reconstructed to determine causation and contributing factors.
The investigation is ongoing.