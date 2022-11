POCONO TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer carrying wood crashed in a rest stop parking lot in the Poconos.

The truck rolled around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Scotrun rest area off of Interstate 80 eastbound in Pocono Township, said emergency dispatchers.

The driver was trapped, and a helicopter was initially requested to the scene, but the driver ended up being okay, dispatchers said.

Traffic on I-80 was not affected.