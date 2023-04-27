CRESCO, Pa. – Supervisors in Paradise Township heard a traffic engineer testify that additional traffic from proposed Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort will not have any adverse impact on public health and safety.
David Horner, a certified professional traffic engineer, presented his findings in a traffic impact study Thursday night.
The testimony was part of an ongoing conditional-use hearing for a mixed-use resort consisting of a lodge, three restaurants, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
JSPA Realty LLC, has proposed a master development plan for a resort and an 87,000-square-foot commercial shopping center with retail, office and restaurant uses.
The entire development is being proposed off Route 611 on seven parcels of land, four of which are located within Paradise Township. The others are in Pocono Township and in Mount Pocono Borough.
The facility is being proposed within the township's resort development overlay district in the R-2 residential zoning district. The use is permitted with conditional-use approval from the township supervisors.
Thursday was the sixth night of testimony from witnesses representing the applicant.
Horner focused attention on the intersection of Route 611, Trinity Hill Road and Meadowside Road, which would provide the main access to the resort.
During a recent traffic survey conducted at peak hours, Horner said there were 520 vehicles per hour heading south on Route 611 and 340 vehicles traveling north.
Horner said those amounts could increase by 35% from the north and 55% from the south after the facility is complete.
"There will be obviously additional traffic, as any development would generate," Horner said. "That does not, in my opinion, automatically represent adverse conditions."
Horner said adverse conditions would exist if the new traffic were to show local service deficiencies or safety hazards.
Horner did, however, recommend the installation of a roundabout to control traffic traveling through the intersection.
"That is my preferred recommendation for that intersection after considering several different options," Horner said.
"There are other access alternatives that can be considered," he said. "Certainly, a traffic signal is one of them or it could remain an unsignalized intersection if that's what PennDOT deems to be appropriate."
"We can provide safe and efficient operational access around the intersection through a roundabout," he recommended.
Horner reminded the supervisors that access to state roads is under the jurisdiction of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and it would have the final say over whether a roundabout would be appropriate.
The supervisors raised concerns that they only received the traffic study on Thursday, which did not provide sufficient time to allow adequate review by township officials and members of the public who have party status.
The board requested that cross-examination of Horner be done at the next hearing to allow time to review the documents.
The next three hearings have been scheduled for May 23, June 8 and June 22 at 6 p.m. at the township office.