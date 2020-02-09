NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A train derailment in Nesquehoning, Carbon County has left crews with a big mess to clean up.
The crews have the job of removing the locomotive piece by piece and re-configuring the tracks. The work even has schools near the tracks closing on Monday.
Officials at the Carbon County 911 Communications Center said shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday four train cars derailed near North Mermon Avenue and East Mill Street.
One of the train cars was reportedly leaking a "plastic-like substance," according to officials at the dispatch center. Officials with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad said nothing was hazardous to surrounding homes.
The train cars were off the tracks, but not fully overturned.
A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene said crews reported one of the axles came loose as the train was moving eastbound. The axle reportedly caused damage to the train and the tracks, causing the cars to derail.
The rail was split like a twig; train cars and axles were tossed like Lego pieces.
The aftermath of the derailment left neighbors shocked.
"You read about it all these happenings all over the place, but you don't really think about it happening in your backyard," John Bobita said.
Panther Valley School District cancelled classes at its elementary school.