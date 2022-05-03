SAYLORSBURG, Pa. -- A train enthusiast is working to launch a club in the Poconos.
Matt Jeffery has been building his own steam locomotives since the 1960s.
"You get a great sense of satisfaction from making something from nothing," said Jeffery.
They're not full sized, but they're not tiny trains either. They have coaches for passengers.
The 79-year-old has a dozen trains in his home workshop, and brings them to live steam events across the region.
Before moving to Sciota almost 50 years ago, he lived in England, where he was a founding member of a train enthusiast club that set up tracks for the fun-sized locomotives.
"It's a very popular hobby, just that people don't know about it," said Jeffery.
Now, Jeffery wants to create a similar group in the Poconos.
"We're looking for members," said Jeffery. "I would be putting quite a lot of the money into the project myself to start us off."
That project: installing a track for families at the Saylorsburg Playground.
"I already approached them and they said they were very favorable," said Jeffery.
Jeffery's blue train Thomas is of course a favorite. It weighs about 1,000 pounds, and is powerful enough to carry up to 30 people.
"That's a lot of fun, when you give a load of kids and parents a good ride, smiling, happy," said Jeffery. "I really get thrilled."
What seems like a dream, this self-taught builder has made a reality.
"I did serve an apprenticeship as a toolmaker," said Jeffery.
Anyone who's on board, with or without experience, is encouraged to give him a call at 570-484-8360.
"I would gladly show people how to do things," said Jeffery.