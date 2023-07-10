There are more than 25,000 police K9s across the country.

Teaching them the skills to protect the public and themselves is the goal of a national non-profit. They turned the Pocono Raceway into their classroom Monday.

4-year-old Belgium Shepherd mix Titus's goal was controlled chaos, as he latched onto a heavily padded arm, jaws clenched, eyes wide, and feet off the ground.

The Lower Saucon Township canine is one of 14 dogs from area police departments taking a bite out of decoy training.

Officer Steve Kunigus is Titus's handler.

"He did well. Did everything we asked him to do," Kunigus said.

However, instruction is geared toward the 2-legged decoy of officers stuffed in a suit to resemble a human chew toy. But it's with the very serious goal of training the dog, led by 30-year instructor Armin Winkler.

"When they (police canine units) meet together as a training group, they play the role of the bad guy for each other's dog. The better that people are at playing that role, the more effective the training is in the maintenance of the skills," Winkler said.

The $12,000, three-day course is free for departments. It's paid for by SpikesK9 Fund.

The national non-profit was started by Jimmy Hatch in honor of his dog Spike, killed protecting him on deployment in the Middle East. Since 2014, the Virgina -based company has traveled and trained in every state.

"Our mission is to provide lifesaving gear and equipment like the ballistic vests, the heat alarms, medical expenses, when they experience an emergency, and then also training needs," said CEO Emily Grey.

For four-year Allentown canine Luca, it's learning to transition from detection to apprehension. The dog has been used primarily for sniffing out drugs and bombs, but it is now looking to catch criminals.

"Goal is not to have to, but we would like to know that he is capable of doing that," said handler Neil Battoni.

It's a class where man's best friend learns by man posing as his enemy.