MOSCOW, Idaho - An unsealed court document sheds more light on why prosecutors have charged a Poconos man in a quadruple homicide in Idaho.

The affidavit of probable cause in Bryan Kohberger's case was released to the public Thursday, just before he appeared in court around 1 p.m. EST. The hearing was his first initial appearance in Idaho.

In it, police say they ultimately used DNA to link the 28-year-old Kohberger to the crime scene in Moscow, Idaho.

Authorities say they obtained trash from Kohberger's Poconos home that matched him to DNA found on a knife sheath left at the scene.

Roommate saw suspect

Police say two other roommates were home but unharmed when four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death. Three of the victims were women who shared the home, and the fourth was a boyfriend of a victim who was at the house that night.

Investigators say one of the surviving roommates woke up to what sounded like crying around 4 a.m., and opened her door several times to check.

The third time she opened her door, she saw a tall man in dark clothing and a mask walking towards her, then leave the home. She told police she was in a "frozen shock phase," the paperwork says.

The girl says she then locked herself in her room.

Kohberger's car

Police first linked Kohberger, who graduated from DeSales University, to the crimes soon after the four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death, according to the affidavit.

They noticed a white Hyundai Elantra circling the area around the Idaho home multiple times before the stabbings occurred, which was determined to be between 4-4:25 a.m. on Nov. 13. It then takes off quickly around 4:20 a.m. The vehicle was registered to Kohberger, police said.

The car had a Pennsylvania license plate, but it was changed to a new, Washington state plate five days after the killings, police say.

Investigators then picked up Kohberger's car on a license plate reader in Colorado on Dec. 13, as he was driving home to the Poconos with his father for the holidays.

Cell phone evidence

Investigators also looked into Kohberger's cell phone.

Records show his phone did not register in the area near the crime scene between 3-5 a.m., but police say it is common for people to turn off their phone or leave it elsewhere before committing a crime.

Police did note that the phone registered in the same locations as the Elantra did before and after the crimes.

Cell phone records also indicate Kohberger may have traveled back to the home where the killings happened several hours afterwards, around 9:20 a.m., before returning back to his home in Pullman, Washington.

Further records show Kohberger's phone was detected in the area of the home at least twelve times in the months before the stabbings. All of the times, except for one, were in the late evening and early morning hours, police say.

DNA evidence

On Dec. 27, Pennsylvania agents recovered trash from the Kohberger house in the Poconos, and it was matched to DNA at the crime scene on Dec. 28, the paperwork says.

A single source of DNA was found on a knife sheath that was found in the bed next to one of the victims, police said.

The affidavit did not indicate a possible motive for the stabbings or how Kohberger knew them.