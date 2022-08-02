TREMONT, Pa. - A Tremont-based dentist is facing sexual assault charges stemming from incidents at his dental practice, according to court documents.
State Police at Schuylkill Haven filed charges Tuesday against Scott Parkinson, 58, of East Brunswick Township, for felony sexual extortion, misdemeanor indecent assault, among others.
Parkinson has a dental practice in the unit block of East Laurel Street in Tremont.
According to court documents, the incidents came to light on July 21. A female victim, identified only by her initials, told troopers she had been "deliberately groped" by Parkinson without her consent, and "felt uncomfortable because of the unwanted contact and told him to stop repeatedly."
Two weeks after she was hired, she told troopers the two were alone at a desk and Parkinson "moved close to her and began to rub her leg." She left the room, and was followed by Parkinson, who "grabbed her and pulled her closer to him" before attempting to kiss her, according to court documents.
On July 19, troopers said the victim attempted to ask Parkinson a work-related question when Parkinson exposed himself.
Later that day, as the victim was cleaning equipment, Parkinson came up behind the victim, grabbed her and made inappropriate sexual contact, troopers said.
The victim fled the office and began receiving text messages from Parkinson, court documents say. In one of the texts, Parkinson wrote "sure, ignore your boss. That raise might happen in November," troopers said. Troopers say the female took that to mean if she didn't submit to his advances she was going to lose her raise and/or her job.
As troopers were investigating, they were made aware of a separate incident of sexual misconduct from 2017.
A second victim, a patient of Parkinson's dental practice, told troopers she was sexually assaulted by the defendant while at his office for an emergency procedure in December of that year.
She told troopers that, while she was escorted to the dental lab room, Parkinson made inappropriate sexual contact, which, she said, was unwanted and unsolicited.
While Parkinson was performing the procedure, he asked the victim on a lunch date, troopers said. After the procedure, while helping her put on her coat, Parkinson again made inappropriate sexual contact, according to court documents.
Several days later, Parkinson reached out to the victim on social media, troopers said. The victim then confronted Parkinson about the "unwanted touching," and Parkinson "repeatedly apologized for his conduct," troopers said.
Troopers added that Parkinson did not charge the victim for the dental procedure.
Parkinson was committed to Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.