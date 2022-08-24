TREMONT, Pa. - A Schuylkill County dentist is facing a slew of new charges after more alleged victims have come forward.

Scott Parkinson, who has a dental practice in the unit block of East Laurel Street in Tremont, was charged Tuesday after seven more women accused of him of sexual misconduct, state police said.

Several patients said Parkinson grabbed their chest or butt during procedures or while walking them out, but when confronted, said it wasn't intentional, police said.

He acted in a similar way with several employees, sometimes coming up behind them and rubbing their backs, the women allege.

In one instance, a prospective employee was filling out a job application in the office when she turned around to see Parkinson exposing himself, police say. He pulled out a gun, which he told the woman he had for safety reasons, put it on the table, then moved her chair close and pulled her hand to him, the woman said.

The charges include multiple counts of indecent assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and counts of sexual extortion, simple assault, indecent exposure, and lewdness, according to court documents.

He was arraigned on the new charges and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured, police said.

The 58-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching his female employees and patients. When confronted, he usually told the women he was sorry and the touching was unintentional, police said.

He was initially charged on Aug. 2 after the alleged incidents came to light in July.

Investigators believe his behavior has been going on for a long time and that there may be more victims. Anyone with information about similar misconduct is asked to call state police at 570-754-4600.