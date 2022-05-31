STROUDSBURG, Pa. - It's the case that's taken almost nine years to go to trial.
Michael Horvath is due back in court Tuesday in Monroe County. He's accused of kidnapping and killing Holly Grim, a Lehigh County woman who went missing in 2013.
The prosecution will call one more witness, and then the defense will lay out its case.
Last Friday, prosecutors examined Horvath's daily movements.
The lead investigator read out planner entries from 2012 where Horvath had kept notes of his then-coworker Grim, marking when she'd come and go from her Lower Macungie home, and who she'd visit.
Investigators said he stalked not only Grim, but several other women.
Officials testified he became a prime suspect after he neglected to tell authorities he had been at Grim's home twice, and had texted her several times in the months leading up to her death.
Cell phone records even put Grim's and Horvath's cell phones near each other the day she went missing, according to investigators.
His blood was found at Grim's trailer door.
A search warrant on Horvath's Ross Township property was executed three years after Grim's disappearance, and it was then that Grim's partial remains were found in an ash lens.
Two bullets were also recovered with the remains.
Throughout Horvath's time under oath, he has maintained his innocence.
Horvath was asked several times if he was going to testify, and he said no comment.