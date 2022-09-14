STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A trial continues Wednesday in Stroudsburg for a man who shot two intruders in his home last year, killing one of them.

The other, who was injured, took the stand.

Chasity Frailey testified Wednesday about when she and her boyfriend, Adam Schultz, entered Randy Halterman's home in January 2021.

Halterman shot them both, killing 20-year-old Schultz. He was charged with homicide and aggravated assault, but he says the shooting was justified under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine.

The Castle Doctrine basically says you have the right to defend yourself in your own home with deadly force. But, there are some requirements. The person you're using deadly force against has to be breaking in, and you have to be in fear for your life or personal safety.

The defense questioned Frailey about how they got onto the property.

Frailey says the property appeared abandoned because it was covered in junk.

But, the defense said there was a "no trespassing" sign posted, and there was a chain or rope over the driveway.

Frailey says she didn't remember either of those things, but in her interview with police shortly after the shooting, she mentioned the rope.

The defense also brought out an exhibit of a piece of wood they say was keeping the front door shut.

Frailey said on the stand that Schultz removed the door stopper in order to get into the house.

Those little details could help the defense argue Frailey and Schultz were breaking in, but the defense would still have to show Halterman was afraid for his life.

Both Frailey and Schultz were unarmed.

