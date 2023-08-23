The Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students waived his right to a speedy trial during a court hearing Wednesday, according to multiple news outlets.

The trial for Bryan Kohberger will no longer begin on Oct. 2 as previously scheduled. A new trial date has not yet been set.

The next court date in the case is Sept. 1.

At a court hearing last Friday, lawyers for Kohberger once again argued they don't have all the evidence they need from prosecutors. They want additional emails, text messages, and even DNA evidence and the methodology used to obtain and test it.

Prosecutors say the defense has all that they should.

Any potential DNA evidence becomes especially important in a likely death penalty case.

Kohberger's attorneys on Friday requested DNA profiles of three other men that were supposedly found at the crime scene. They also asked for the methods used to test the DNA supposedly found on the knife sheath involved in the killing, but Latah County's chief prosecutor says they've provided the defense with all they got.

"Judge, we have given you everything we know to exist," said Latah County Chief Prosecutor Bill Thompson at Friday's hearing.

Court proceedings in Latah County Friday centered around evidence or the potential lack of it provided. Kohberger's defense brought forth several motions, one of which sought to compel prosecutors to share supposed DNA samples and the methodology used to obtain them.

Specifically, Kohberger's lawyers said there are three unidentified male DNA samples, two found within and one discovered outside the Moscow, Idaho, house where the Monroe County man stands accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

"They have provided full discovery for the DNA found on the knife sheath but not the other three identified male DNA samples," said Defense Attorney Anne Taylor.

"Your Honor, we didn't realize this was going to be an issue," responded Thompson.

Judge John Judge ordered the prosecution to check with the lab to ensure it has been provided, as well as additional communications - emails and texts - that Kohberger's lawyers say are needed for the defense but that they also didn't get.

Meantime, the prosecution objected to some witnesses brought forth by the defense to compel the prosecution to hand over evidence. Specifically, Gabriella Vargas, a self-taught genetic genealogist, who claims to have assisted in many other law enforcement investigations.

"It puts the state essentially in an ambushed position," said Thompson.

Judge, though, said the witnesses could provide helpful background on genetic genealogy. He also said he wanted their testimony on the record.

The judge did not make a decision on a motion to compel a full genetic genealogy investigation.