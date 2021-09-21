The trial of a woman accused of killing Schuylkill County jeweler Patrick Murphy in Louisiana is now on hold.
The case is one of many sitting in a holding pattern in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
Megan Hall is charged with second-degree murder in Murphy's death.
He was found stabbed to death in a New Orleans hotel back in February 2019.
At the time, witnesses said Murphy and Hall checked into a room together around 2 a.m. Surveillance showed her leaving the room alone just hours later.
Hall turned herself in days after the killing.
If convicted, she faces a mandatory life sentence.