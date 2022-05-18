STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Almost nine years since a Lehigh County woman went missing, her accused killer is finally set to stand trial.
Trial is scheduled to start Wednesday in Monroe County for Michael Horvath in the kidnapping and death of Holly Grim.
Grim, 41, went missing from her Lower Macungie Township home a week before Thanksgiving in 2013. Three years later, Horvath was arrested for allegedly stalking, torturing and killing her. Some of her remains were found at his Monroe County home, authorities say.
Horvath and Grim were co-workers at Allen Organ. Police say Horvath hid in a shed on her Lower Macungie property back in November 2013 waiting for the right moment to kidnap her. He then took her to his home in Ross Township, where he tortured her and then shot and killed her, authorities allege.
He was charged with homicide in Monroe County and kidnapping in Lehigh County, but will face all counts at his trial in Stroudsburg.
His trial has been delayed several times, including for a change of attorneys in 2020.