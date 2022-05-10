STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A jury trial is underway for a groom accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid two days before his wedding.
Daniel Carney is facing a slew of charges, including attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent.
Tuesday marks the second day of the trial.
The court heard from the emergency medicine doctor who saw the alleged victim three days after she said she was assaulted.
A sexual assault victims response expert also testified.
The prosecution says this all happened in August of 2019.
Court paperwork shows the reported victim says she, Carney, and a group of friends were tubing on the Delaware River. She told police she was drinking and was led away from the water, but didn’t know what happened until she woke up in the men's locker room at the Shawnee Inn.
She says Carney was on top of her. She reportedly told police Carney's soon-to-be-wife walked into the locker room and started screaming at him.
The woman says Carney called her the next day to apologize and claimed he didn't know what they did. She says he then sent a follow-up text the day after the wedding asking her to take a Plan B emergency contraceptive pill just in case.
State police say surveillance footage shows Carney pulling the alleged victim into the locker room. Investors also say they recorded a phone call between she and Carney in which he repeatedly told her he was sorry.
Carney has been out of jail on $100,000 bond.
Monroe County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen Higgins is overseeing the trial.
The trial is scheduled to go into Wednesday.