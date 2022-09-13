STROUD TWP., Pa. - A trial is underway in Monroe County for a man who shot two intruders in his home.

One of them died, but the homeowner, Randy Halterman, claims he was in the right under the Pennsylvania Castle Doctrine. Ultimately, that decision will be made by the judge.

Halterman entered court Tuesday wearing a suit and walking with a cane, heading to the courtroom where his own 911 call from January 19, 2021 would be played. In it, we heard a frightened Halterman telling the dispatcher he shot and killed an intruder in his home, and injured another.

20-year-old Adam Schultz was killed that night, and his girlfriend Chasity Frailey was injured. She was interviewed by detectives only hours after the shooting, and she told them she and Schultz thought the house on Paradise Trail in Stroud Township was abandoned.

"The door was open, we went in, and as we opened the door, all this trash just fell, and I was like there's no way somebody lives here," said Frailey in a recorded interview with detectives released by the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

In the interview, Frailey said she and Schultz called out asking if anyone was home. Frailey said they never heard or saw Halterman until it was too late.

"There was no person, nothing. It was just a curtain and a gun, and he just started shooting," said Frailey.

Frailey said she and Schultz tried to run away, but they tripped and had to face Halterman.

"Adam said, he put his hands up and he said please stop. He said we didn't know anybody was here, we said hello, we knocked. And he was literally on his knees and the guy shot him," said Frailey.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney, the main thing the defense has to prove to justify the Castle Doctrine is that Halterman was afraid for his life. In the 911 call, he told the dispatcher he didn't want to walk past the couple because he was afraid, and he didn't put the 22-caliber pistol down until officers arrived. Both Frailey and Schultz were unarmed. After reviewing the evidence, the judge will tell the jury if the Castle Doctrine applies to this case.

At this time Halterman is facing charges of homicide for Schultz's death and aggravated assault for shooting Frailey. The trial continues at the Monroe County Courthouse on Wednesday.