STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The trial for a man accused of stalking, torturing and killing a co-worker continued Tuesday morning in Monroe County as several witnesses described finding the victim's body.
A parade of witnesses described finding the remains of Holly Grim, 41, on Michael Horvath's Ross Township property in 2016, three years after she went missing.
Horvath has maintained his innocence in the slaying.
First on the stand Tuesday was a forensic archeologist from Mercyhurst University, who testified it's his job to reconstruct the crime scene and find out what happened to Grim leading up the the discovery of her body.
Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat testified about the search of the Horvath property after the initial remains were found, saying searchers worked on their hands and knees in a series of grid patterns.
Dirkmaat said the majority of the bones were found within the confines of a metal child's bed frame.
Among the bones was a piece of a scapula with a hole in it, leading Dirkmaat to conclude Grim was shot in the chest.
Horvath claims he's 100 percent innocent in Grim's death. Because the defense reserved its opening arguments until later, it's unclear how the Horvath contends Grim's body ended up on his property or who might have put it there.
Although earlier in the trial, defense attorneys asked Grim's former boyfriend if anyone might have animosity toward Grim or want to hurt her.
Horvath worked with Grim at Allen Organ.
Tuesday afternoon, the prosecution is expected to call the person in charge of employment records.
It's unknown if Horvath will testify.