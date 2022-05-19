STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Maps, photos, and videos were all shown to the judge tasked with deciding the fate of Michael Horvath. He's the man accused of stalking, kidnapping and killing his coworker Holly Grim.
Thursday was day two of what's expected to be a two-week trial. The judge heard from a state trooper who processed physical evidence and another who analyzed digital evidence.
Horvath, 56, walked through the halls of the Monroe County Courthouse, insisting he's innocent on all charges, including criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating evidence, abuse of a corpse and kidnapping.
It's a bench trial, so his future is in the hands of President Judge Margherita Worthington, not a jury.
The state alleges Horvath obsessively stalked 41-year-old Grim, before kidnapping her and shooting her in the chest and head in 2013.
One trooper discussed how he evaluated multiple cell phones, laptops, memory devices and GPSs all found on the Horvath property. His wife was the only other person who lived there.
The defense pointed out you can't necessarily tell who is working electronics, but rather just what and where things are searched.
Investigators say they found photos and detailed logs of Grim's coming and goings inside Horvath's home, showing he stalked her every move for more than a year.
Nine years ago, Grim didn't show up for work at Allen Organs, and police found signs of a struggle in her Lower Macungie home.
Meanwhile, her coworker Horvath reportedly got to work late.
He raised police's suspicions when he didn't mention he knew Grim, given that she bought a washer and dryer from him.
Horvath's attorneys reserved opening statements for later, so we don't know how they'll address that some of Grim's bones were discovered in a burn pit on his Ross Township property in 2016.
Since wardens helped investigators search that wooden terrain, the assistant director of law enforcement for the PA Game Commission told the judge about the techniques used to find Grim's remains.
So far, the defense has tried to pick out things investigators may have missed and point out a couple of people may have felt animosity toward Grim.
Court is scheduled to resume Monday morning.