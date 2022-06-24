JACKSON TWP., Pa. - A man is dead after threatening police officers during a standoff situation in Monroe County, authorities say.
Keith Carroll, 59, was shot and killed Thursday night by Pennsylvania state troopers after coming out of his Jackson Township home armed with a pistol, police said Friday morning.
Carroll's wife called 911 around 8 p.m. to report he had locked himself in a bedroom with a gun, threatening to kill himself and shoot police, the news release says.
Troopers responding to the home on High Point Drive spoke with Carroll, who appeared to be drunk, and he continued threatening to hurt himself and police, officials said.
About two hours later, around 10 p.m., Carroll walked out the front door of the home, armed with a pistol, police said.
Troopers shot and hit him, and Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Authorities did not say how many officers fired at Carroll or how many times he was hit.
State police and the Monroe County district attorney's office are investigating, as is protocol with officer-involved shootings.