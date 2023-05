RYAN TWP., Pa. - A truck driver died after a crash in Schuylkill County in April.

Blayke Didgen, 22, of Barnesville, was traveling west on Route 54 in Ran Township on April 22 around 2:15 a.m. when he lost control, exited the north berm, and hit multiple trees and a utility pole along the north berm, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

Didgen was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.