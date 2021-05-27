Police cruiser lights

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Police responded to a terrifying scene at a gas station in Monroe County.

A truck going westbound on Route 940 in Coolbaugh Township went through the median, across the other side of the road, and right into a fuel pump shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. Both the truck and the fuel pump went up in flames.

The driver, 32-year-old Samuel Vasquez-Moreira, was found unconscious and had to be pulled from the truck.

He was flown to the hospital. No word on his condition.

Portions of Route 940 were shut down during the response.

