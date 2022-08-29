Police say they believe 39-year-old Anthony Dick, of Lehighton, set fire to his own place of work on August 24.

According to the criminal complaint, first responders were called to Estes Express Lines in Mahoning Township to find a trailer engulfed.

When police started questioning people, employees told them they should speak to Dick, who earlier that day extinguished a fire after walking out of the bathroom. Another co-worker told him of another fire Dick put out earlier that day in an area not frequented by employees.

Three fires in all, in one day. Police say Dick agreed to let them search his backpack, where they say they found an Ozark Trail Flint and Steel Fire Starter. Police say Dick told them it was there because he had recently been camping.

But, after more questioning by authorities, they say his story started to change, from denying having any involvement in the fires to then saying he accidentally started one after backing into a flammable skid.

Police determined it was impossible for the fires on Wednesday to have been accidental.

The business has been forced to temporarily shut down.

Fire also broke out at the business less than two weeks ago. There's no word on if the fires are connected.

Dick is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 7.