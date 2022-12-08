As we continue to piece together more details from Wednesday night's fire, we're learning more and more about those who gave their lives, from those devastated by the loss.
Two New Tripoli firefighters made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. They're now remembered from states away, all the way up to the Lehigh Valley.
"It's truly insane," Tara Thorson, who knew one of the fallen firefighters, said. "To see all the fire companies and near and far different states reach out because, you know, Marvin and Zack deserve it."
Wednesday night's 3-alarm fire in West Penn Township claimed the lives of 59-year-old Marvin Gruber and 36-year-old Assistant Chief Zachary Paris.
"He was the most impeccable human being you've ever met in your life," Thorson said of Paris. "He would give the shirt off his back for anyone."
Thorson first met Zachary Paris at the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli when she was in high school. She says Paris had the perfect answer for those who questioned New Tripoli's orange firetrucks.
"All the other fire companies would be like, 'oh, real fire trucks aren't orange, they're red. Zack would be like, 'this is what you need to say back to that. You know, you tell them when you're on the scene, it really comes down to not the color but the teamwork.'"
Paris fought with the New Tripoli Fire Company for more than a decade and was a new recruit with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Service, according to a Facebook post by the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, MD.
Meanwhile, firefighter Gruber also had a long career in public safety, most recently as assistant chief with the Northampton Community College.
"He served this campus with honor and integrity," Keith Morris, Chief of Public Safety for Northampton Community College, said.
All-in-all, Gruber worked with the college for 22 years. Chief Morris remembers Gruber as the college's go-to-guy.
"Marv was a very helpful individual," Morris said. "To be quite honest with you, most people would call him even before they would call me here because they knew Marv was always available to help."
But more importantly, Morris said, Gruber was a close friend.
"Marv is going to be dearly missed here," he said. "And so I don't know, I don't know, how do we get beyond that at this point?"
Many are now in mourning for the two they called colleagues, close friends and heroes.
"They are truly the definition of heroes. And my heart goes out with both of them," Thorson said.