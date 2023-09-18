NEWARK, N.J. – The Transportation Security Administration says a man from Monroe County is charged after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at a New Jersey airport over the weekend.

The man from Canadensis, who the TSA did not name, was prevented from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight on Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to a news release from the TSA.

The 9mm handgun was removed from the man’s backpack, the TSA said.

When the TSA officer at Newark spotted the handgun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, Port Authority Police were alerted, came to the Terminal C checkpoint, confiscated the gun and interviewed the traveler before arresting him on a state weapons charge, according to the news release.

In addition to being arrested, the man also faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a security checkpoint, the TSA said. The penalty for bringing a weapon to a TSA checkpoint can cost as much as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“Travelers need to pay more attention to the items that they have inside their carry-on bags,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Our officers have caught more guns in the first nine months of the year than we have ever caught in a full year. We are at a point where each gun that is caught sets a new record. It’s as though there is an epidemic of guns showing up at our checkpoints.

“Our officers are doing a tremendous job staying vigilant while screening travelers,” Carter added. “Carrying prohibited or illegal items to security checkpoints slows down the security lines for everyone. It is vitally important to know that the items you have in your carry-on bag are allowed through our security checkpoints. My best advice is that when you’re ready to pack, start with an empty bag so you know with certainty what you’ve got inside and you know that there is nothing prohibited in a side pocket, zippered pouch or just in the bottom of your bag. That goes for backpacks, roller bags, handbags, messenger bags and duffle bags.”

Nationwide, TSA officers have prevented more than 4,000 guns from getting through security checkpoints so far this year, according to the news release. Last year, 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 out of 430 airport security checkpoints nationwide, the TSA said. Eighty-eight percent of those guns were loaded.