RUSH TWP., Pa. - Those looking to cool off at a state park in Schuylkill County will have to go elsewhere for now.
No swimming is allowed at Tuscarora State Park due to harmful algae in the water, said the Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources on Wednesday.
Pets should also be kept out of the water and kept from drinking water.
The DCNR also says visitors should not boat or paddleboard in water with scum or discoloration.
The beach will remain closed until test samples show the water is safe, the DCNR said.