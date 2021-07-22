POTTSVILLE, Pa. – He is a seven-time Emmy award winner who's been part of some of the biggest shows and movies in Hollywood history.
Thursday night, though, Ed Asner's talents took center stage on a smaller stage — at the Majestic Theater in Pottsville. A long line went around the block as fans waited to enjoy his one-man show, "A Man and His Prostate."
His show tells the real-life story of his Hollywood writer friend who dealt with prostate cancer and had to prepare for an operation he didn't want.
"You're going to see me at death's door, brought back wittily," Asner said.
Those who waited in the long line to see Asner said he's a big name for Pottsville and Schuylkill County as whole.
"I always liked Ed Asner," said Ruth Kerns, who drove from St. Clair to see the show. She added, "Also, my husband just went through prostate surgery, so turn something serious into something funny!"
Kerns' husband explained, "I still have side effects and stuff, so coming here having a little bit of humor and realizing other people's going through the same thing."
Fans lined up, delighted to see the star.
"Not a lot of big names come to Pottsville, so we heard it was comin' to town and jumped on it," said Michael Siro of Pottsville.
Asner is nothing short of Hollywood royalty. He's probably best known for his role on an iconic TV show.
"Mary Tyler Moore, of course. I said, 'That's one of your favorite shows,'" commented Sara Siro of Pottsville. "We got a chance to go see a legend in person — why not? It's pretty awesome that a theater in Pottsville would get such a huge name."
Asner played Lou Grant during the 70s and 80s on both "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and its spinoff series "Lou Grant."
"It was wonderful. It was hubris," said Asner. "It was teamwork. It was appreciation and love of each other and contributions to each other."
Younger generations may recognize him as the lovable Santa Claus in the hit Christmas film "Elf," or his voice in the hit children's movie, "Up."'
Asner, however, said one of the roles that made him most proud was in the "Roots" miniseries.
"I enjoyed the idea that he was not a captain who was a fictional captain," Asner recalled of playing Captain Davies. "He was the captain credited with writing or creating 'Amazing Grace.' A slave boat captain authored 'Amazing Grace.'"
The 91-year-old still hasn't shut the door on acting. He's still traveling around doing his new play, with his daughter, Liza, at his side. She is his booker and the stage manager.
Liza says they actually prefer small towns because the audiences are thrilled to see the legend.
The theater itself was filled to capacity for Asner's show. He has show dates scheduled through the fall.
To see a full schedule of Asner's performances, visit the show's website.