NESQUEHONING, Pa. - Police in Nesquehoning are investigating after a call for someone shooting at the Rifle Range in SR 93 (Broad Mountain).

Nesquehoning Police were dispatched to the range on Saturday night just before 10 p.m.

A report posted online says officers confirm hearing gun shots prior to arriving at the scene.

They made contact with juveniles inside the range, who denied having possession of a firearm. The officers requested backup when they reported hearing more gun shots from inside a vehicle the juveniles were sitting in.

Police learned two of the juveniles were shot due to negligent discharge while attempting to conceal the firearm.

Both of the juveniles were taken to the hospital. The extent if injuries is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.