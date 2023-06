WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two people in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Route 183 and Meadow Brook Drive in Wayne Township around 2:30 p.m.

The Schuylkill County Coroner's Office confirmed two people were killed in the crash.

At this time, authorities have not released the names of the victims or provided details on what caused the accident.

The State Police investigation is ongoing.