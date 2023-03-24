STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg began an investigation in 2021 regarding the illegal purchases of firearms or “straw purchases”.

The investigation discovered that Latias Yasmin Bryant, 24, from Bushkill, Pa., was purchasing firearms for convicted felon Tyheem Downs, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. It was discovered that Bryant purchased 19 firearms for Downs.

Both Latias Yasmin Bryant and Tyheem Downs had charges filed on them for the straw purchases. Bryant was arraigned and Downs is currently in custody in New York City, awaiting extradition.