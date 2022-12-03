HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Two men have been identified and charged in the Walmart parking lot shooting that happened at the back end of the store's parking lot on the 700 block of Airport Road in Hazle Township at 1:40 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Juan J. Albino, 18, and Frallen Perez, 15, have both been charged as adults for aggravated assault.

A third juvenile male, 16, has not yet been identified.

Police investigation has determined that Albino, Perez, and the unidentified male juvenile arrived in the Walmart parking lot in a dark colored Honda Accord.

Perez and the unidentified male exited the car and approached two male victims who were known to them with firearms and fired multiple rounds at the victims.

They then returned to their car and fled the area.

Neither the victims nor any bystanders were struck by gunfire.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about this incident is asked to call Troop N, Hazleton, at 570-459-3890.